8. Best Long Leash for Training: PetSafe Cotton Dog Training LeadGet It
When teaching long-distance recalls and other off-leash commands, it pays to start with a long training lead. I recommend this PetSafe Cotton option because it’s relatively inexpensive and far more comfortable than a comparable polyester option. (When Benny was young, he once bolted after a dog and shredded my hands with a polyester long leash). The cotton may not hold up as long as synthetic fabrics, but because long dog leashes like this are generally used less frequently, durability is less of a concern—I’ve never had any issues with mine.
[$23; chewy.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top