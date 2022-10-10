Gear

The 12 Best Dog Leashes of 2022: Top Picks for Every Dog

Black PetSafe Cotton Dog Training Lead on a white background. dog leashes
12
PetSafe Cotton Dog Training LeadCourtesy Image 8 / 12

8. Best Long Leash for Training: PetSafe Cotton Dog Training Lead

When teaching long-distance recalls and other off-leash commands, it pays to start with a long training lead. I recommend this PetSafe Cotton option because it’s relatively inexpensive and far more comfortable than a comparable polyester option. (When Benny was young, he once bolted after a dog and shredded my hands with a polyester long leash). The cotton may not hold up as long as synthetic fabrics, but because long dog leashes like this are generally used less frequently, durability is less of a concern—I’ve never had any issues with mine. 

[$23; chewy.com]

