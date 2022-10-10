9. Best Leather Dog Leash: Orvis Shotshell LeashGet It
Planning a cozy cabin retreat with your pup? The Orvis Shotshell Leash is photoshoot ready. This heritage piece is elegantly designed and made in the U.S.A. with an embedded shotgun shell cap near the handle. I have the matching collar—the leather feels extremely durable, and over time it has broken in to be quite supple. Whether you have a fancy occasion to attend with your dog or you just like the aesthetics, the Shotshell Leash is a beautiful and sturdy leather leash.
[$50; orvis.com]
