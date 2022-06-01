Gear
Finally, a Solution to Your Car-Camping Water Woes: Dometic GO Hydration Water Faucet and Jug
This article was produced in partnership with Dometic.
Dometic has long been the leader in refrigeration solutions for the adventure set, so it was only a matter of time before the brand launched a comprehensive camping collection: Dometic GO. The line is comprehensive, comprising a bevy of gear like a folding table, collapsible chair and bench, and multi-use blanket. The highlight, though is the Hydration Water Faucet and Hydration Water Jug 11L.
Don’t be fooled: These items may seem mundane, but the Dometic crew has cracked a common pain point felt by nearly all car campers: dispensing fresh water. Whether to wash your face, brush your teeth, or fill a basin to wash dirty dishes, efficiently transporting water wherever you need has been an oft-missed necessity in the outdoor space.
H2O Heaven
Water vessels have been around for millennia, so it doesn’t seem like it could undergo much improvement, but The Jug is a clever innovation.
“Our goal was to create a water container with the user in mind—not just focus on its ability to store water,” says Owen Mesdag, outdoor product manager at Dometic.
It comes after years of buying 1 or 2.5 gallon containers that are heavy and hard to pour, or cheap and flimsy.
But the Jug is fashioned in a rectangular shape from tough, rotomolded, low-density, food-grade polyethylene. It’s designed to fit behind the wheel wells and has removable webbing handles, which reveal slots to attach to tie-downs when taken off. The Jug also has multiple ways to get the water out two ways—through a large 4-inch opening that allows for easy filling and cleaning, and a Nalgene-style 63mm opening with a flow reducer gasket for splash-free pouring. It can also connect to accessories like the included spigot, water filters, or the Faucet.
We love the 11-liter size. It may seem like an odd number, but it’s intentional.
“It’s half the size of a conventional 20-liter water jerry can, but when two are stacked on each other, they take up the same space as a conventional container,” Mesdag says. “The square-ish shape also makes it easier to carry, and you can tote 22 liters at the same time because the load is balanced between both arms.”
Let It Flow
And then there’s the Faucet, a trick piece of outdoor kitchen gear that brings the convenience of running water into the outdoors with no muss or fuss. Mesdag explains the concept was taken from the types of auxiliary water pumps used besides the main faucet on kitchen sinks that dispense filtered water. Dometic just added features and mounting abilities to fully adapt the design for camping use.
It turns any container into a running-water system with an internal rechargeable battery good for 150 liters; has a one-touch on/off button; features an integrated LED light; and comes with a puck you can put in different locations to attach the magnetic base to for sturdy placement on a variety of surfaces.
That’s not all, says Mesdag. “The pump [in the Faucet] is self-priming,” he says, “meaning the user doesn’t need to worry if there’s air in the system, unlike some pumps which must already be full of water to function. It also has an anti-syphon check valve inside, so if the water level in the Jug [or other container] is higher than the Faucet, it won’t leak.”
GO Camping Now
Combined with some of Dometic’s other new car camping options in the GO collection—like furniture (Chair, Table, Bench) and storage (Hard, Soft)—the Faucet and Jug round out the brand’s innovations beyond its renowned electric coolers. Everything is made to pack up smartly and efficiently to maximize space in the smaller confines of a car, SUV, or CUV, and easily set up a basecamp around your vehicle.
Having access to water is essential, not a luxury. Isn’t it time you invested in the right gear?
