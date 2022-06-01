Finally, a Solution to Your Car-Camping Water Woes: Dometic GO Hydration Water Faucet and Jug

This article was produced in partnership with Dometic.

Dometic has long been the leader in refrigeration solutions for the adventure set, so it was only a matter of time before the brand launched a comprehensive camping collection: Dometic GO. The line is comprehensive, comprising a bevy of gear like a folding table, collapsible chair and bench, and multi-use blanket. The highlight, though is the Hydration Water Faucet and Hydration Water Jug 11L.

Don’t be fooled: These items may seem mundane, but the Dometic crew has cracked a common pain point felt by nearly all car campers: dispensing fresh water. Whether to wash your face, brush your teeth, or fill a basin to wash dirty dishes, efficiently transporting water wherever you need has been an oft-missed necessity in the outdoor space.

H 2 O Heaven

Water vessels have been around for millennia, so it doesn’t seem like it could undergo much improvement, but The Jug is a clever innovation.

“Our goal was to create a water container with the user in mind—not just focus on its ability to store water,” says Owen Mesdag, outdoor product manager at Dometic.

It comes after years of buying 1 or 2.5 gallon containers that are heavy and hard to pour, or cheap and flimsy.

But the Jug is fashioned in a rectangular shape from tough, rotomolded, low-density, food-grade polyethylene. It’s designed to fit behind the wheel wells and has removable webbing handles, which reveal slots to attach to tie-downs when taken off. The Jug also has multiple ways to get the water out two ways—through a large 4-inch opening that allows for easy filling and cleaning, and a Nalgene-style 63mm opening with a flow reducer gasket for splash-free pouring. It can also connect to accessories like the included spigot, water filters, or the Faucet.