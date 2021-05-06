Don’t Forget To Bring This Wren Compact Camp Chair To The Beach

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is right around the corner and that means beach trips are within reach. Not just beach trips. But any kind of outdoor adventure. When you go out on these trips with friends, you’ll need some gear to keep you comfortable. And the Wren Compact Camp Chair should be one of those items in your possession.

Coming from Bespoke Post, this chair is another winner from the outlet. Having gotten ahold of one of these ourselves to try out, we have found ourselves quite blessed. Because now we don’t have to go looking for a new seat to bring with us when we want to hang with friends outdoors.

Don’t let the size of this chair fool you. This is an amazingly durable and comfortable chair. You can easily store it away in the house or in the car without it taking up space. And then in one fell swoop, you unload it and it’s ready to be sat on. When you do sit on it, that polyester it’s made with will keep you comfortable.

The design of this Wren Compact Camp Chair is something to behold. Not just for the comfort and the compact frame that can hold up to 300 pounds. But the feet of it are designed to not dig into the sand or the dirt. And it’s got two pockets for you to store your gear. Hard to find a chair that’s better than this.

We pretty much fell in love with this Wren Compact Camp Chair immediately. And when you pick it up, you will too. So head on over to Bespoke Post and pick one up for yourself right now. It’s too comfortable and too convenient to pass up. Your summer trips will be much better with it than without.

Get It: Pick up the Wren Compact Camp Chair ($75) at Bespoke Post

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!