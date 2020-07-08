What Not to Do When Shopping for a Surfboard

It’s called “kicking the tires.”

It generally means checking something out before you buy it. It’s a very superficial kind of research, specifically if you don’t know exactly what you’re researching.

Surf shop owners and employees see it all the time: Surf consumers who drive them crazy while shopping for boards.

In general, shop managers, owners and employees want to set you in the right direction, no matter what your ability is. And with the shrinking retail landscape, they’re happy to talk with any customers who still visit a brick-and-mortar business.

But just for fun, we chatted with a few of these retail workers from all over the country to pinpoint the most annoying things browsers and shoppers do. This is the stuff that they see over and over again. These are the guys you don’t want to be.