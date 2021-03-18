Don’t Wake Up Annoyed; Pick Up One Of These Low Key Alarm Clocks

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It can be hard to get up in the morning. After the stress of the day, we can really settle into bed and drift off to dreamland. When you get that deep into sleep, you’ll be quite irritated waking up. Especially with the chirping of most alarm clocks. But that won’t be the case with Low Key Alarm Clocks.

Plenty of alarm clocks exist just to shock you from sleep. Loud, blistering sounds that are the complete opposite of alluring to the ears. So much so that you wake up in a bad mood. Getting ripped from your dreams like that, trying to move quick enough to shut that piercing sound off is no way to start the day.

There are a lot of Low Key Alarm Clocks out there that will make it a lot more calming to get up in the morning. They do that by using less abrasive sounds, going more with natural sounds. And they also do that by using a sunrise simulator, having the light get brighter until it’s time for you to wake up.

With these Low Key Alarm Clocks in your life, you’ll get some much better sleep and you’ll wake up easier. No more nails on chalkboard screeching to bring you back to the land of the waking. Pick up one of these alarm clocks below and make sure you have an easier time in the morning from here on out.

