‘Down Time’ Is All the Time When You’re Wearing Stio’s 800-Fill Pinion Hooded Jacket

This article was produced in partnership with Stio

In the shadow of Wyoming’s Tetons, mountain town locals work as hard as they play, and relax as hard as they work. That ethos is what inspired Stio, a brand born from adventure and cultivated in the Tetons, to make its Pinion Down Hooded Jacket ($279). It’s a 12-ounce layer to live in however hard you’re charging, from sunrise to sunset.

Extremely light and packable, the Pinion Hooded Jacket layers over a flannel or base layer to take the chill off the skin track, an evening meander along Snake River, or a campfire hangout. Heading into the backcountry? Wear it under a waterproof shell as a key element of your kit. It’s the layer you’ll always want on hand when you need to reload the firewood or shovel your car out to get first tracks.

Crafting the perfect lofted jacket

Stio’s Pinion Hooded Jacket is sewn from water-resistant ripstop nylon, making it silky yet tough. It’s stuffed with 800-fill down that’s responsibly sourced and warm, boasting minimal weight and a Goldilocks thickness that allows for easy layering. Like the exterior, the Pinion’s down is treated to resist moisture and keep it lightly lofted—a dream when you’re carving top to bottom turns off Teton Pass. The HyperDRY treatment meets the most stringent environmental standards, and all Stio down is certified humanely sourced and sustainably produced.

Despite its feather weight, the Pinion has smart, dependable features, like a YKK Vislon zipper that won’t snag or derail, a chin guard, and zippered hand pockets and interior drop pockets so you can stash gloves, snacks, a wallet, and more.

Trusted gear never gets a rest day. In the mountains, even downtime can be subject to the whims of mountain weather. Slip into the Pinion Hooded Jacket to cocoon yourself in its toasty embrace to stave off a chill.

The trim fit is complemented by a high collar to keep gusts of wind out, and a halo-adjust storm hood preserves peripheral vision when you’re warding off a squall. Don’t worry if it becomes the only piece of outerwear you want to wear. The line also comprises a sweater and vest so you can shake things up a bit. Each comes with a minimalist stuff sack for storage, but don’t expect to use it.

Hard-wearing outwear that’s easy on the environment

As a business, Stio treads lightly by using high-performing, low-impact materials. The company builds gear with technical function and mountain style, while operating ethically, responsibly, and sustainably in its community. That’s not lip service. Those words might’ve come from the founder’s mouth, but Stio recently became a Climate Neutral-certified company.

Expanding your lineup of Stio gear

The wilds of the West demand a man be prepared, so Stio makes insulation for all weather and all activities. Should you own the Pinion? Yes. But if you’re headed to a jobsite, or riding into the back 40 to round up the herd, you might also want Stio’s West Butte Down Jacket ($199), which has a quilted nylon shell and warm-when-wet synthetic insulation. It’s a layer made for hard use and serious wear and tear.

The Hometown Down Jacket ($329) is another stellar option for guides, runners, backcountry skiers, fat bikers, or anyone who pursues cold-weather sports. The 800-fill puffy is braced for bone-chilling temps and made with more abrasion-ready fabric so even Arctic weather won’t slow you down.

For casual outings, outdoor dining, and catching up with friends around the campfire, Stio’s Skycrest Insulated Snap Shirt ($179) has the warmth of a technical puffer with the styling of a quilted jacket.

Stio is rooted in all aspects of mountain life, and its gear is made to live in. If you appreciate the view as well as the grind, whatever you’re doing and wherever you are, you’ll stay warm, dry, and comfortable in Stio gear.

Men’s Journal readers get 20% off their first purchase with code MJ-FALL20.

Disclaimer: One-time use promo code can only be applied to a user’s first order. Offer valid on Stio brand products. Product exclusions apply. Offer not valid on third-party brand merchandise or sale products. Offer cannot be combined with other discount codes. Offer begins Sept. 22, 2021 and expires Nov. 15, 2021.

[Pinion Down Hooded Jacket, $279; stio.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!