Downhill Mountain Biking Gear to Keep You Safe While You Rip

Gearing up for a big ride is like being a kid waiting up for Santa—prickly with glee and full of anticipation. To make the most of a day ripping down singletrack means having a bike to help you meet and surpass your potential (try one of these 29ers), and the right downhill mountain biking gear and tools.

These top downhill mountain biking gear picks are worthy additions to your kit, giving you the extra confidence to stay safe, stick more sketchy landings, and repair almost any unanticipated mishaps on the trail.

Downhill Mountain Biking Gear to Stay Safe on Singletrack

1. POC Kortal Race MIPS

This is the safest MTB helmet for aggressive riders—with rotational force-absorbing MIPS, an adjustable breakaway visor, and a chip to store your medical info. This is also POC’s most comfortable offering.

[$250; pocsports.com]

2. Ride Concepts Hellion Elite

This is the ultimate flat-pedal shoe for newbies or experts. Extremely grippy rubber connects feet securely, while the shock-absorbing D30 underfoot fights fatigue. It also dries fast and is anti-stink.

[$140; rideconcepts.com]

3. Fix DynaPlug Wheelie Wrench Pro, Hans Rey Edition

This matchbox-size kit has a chain breaker, tire plugger, and other critical trail tools. For leverage wrenching, it splits then snaps together long.