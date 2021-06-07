Drift Off To Sleep Easier With This White Noise Sound Machine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For some folks, getting to sleep can be a real problem. Just the inability to relax and phase out the noises in the area. If you are a sensitive sleeper who can’t get to bed because of even the slightest aural disturbance, then you need to pick up the LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine right now.

White noise machines like this one are great because of how simple yet effective they are. By using white noise, it helps to block out all other sounds. That way you can just focus on getting to bed. And the white noise this machine delivers is pretty sturdy. But that’s not all it delivers either.

Picking up this LectroFan means you will be getting plenty of options to use to help get you to sleep. 10 white, pink, and brown noise variants. Not only that, but 10 fan sounds as well as Calm and Surf Ocean sounds. Whatever soundscape works best for you, the option is within reach.

Using the LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine is easy as can be too. It has a simple to use UI and display. So you choose the sound you prefer and how long you want it to go for. There’s even the option to use headphones if you are the type that likes to sleep with them in your ears at night.

All of that for a great low price. Lower than usual, in fact. So if you want to go from restless nights to the best sleep of your life, you owe it to yourself to pick up the LectroFan Evo White Noise Sound Machine and rest easy. No need to wake up feeling like dirt anymore. Get yourself the proper rest right now.

