In June 2020, Ducati delivered number 001/500 of the 2021 Superleggera V4—the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s most expensive production road-legal sport bike yet—to its first customer (rumors point to Tom Cruise). Despite the very limited release, you may have already spotted this red and brawny, two-wheeled beast. It’s the one that Jason Statham recently rode onto The Expendables 4 production set. As Statham shared with his 29 million Instagram followers, the Superleggera V4 is “the only motorcycle in the world approved for road use with a carbon fibre frame, swing arm and rims!” Entry price tag: $100,000.

To bookend Superleggera’s legacy, Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock tells me the motorcycle brand will deliver number 500/500 this month to a customer in the U.S. “Ducati has planned something very special for #500,” says Chinnock. So when Ducati extended me an invitation to ride one, I was enthusiastic. Cruise. Statham. 100 grand worth of Ducati’s finest engineering and design capabilities. How could I refuse? As an exclusive to Men’s Journal, I was the only journalist to review the Ducati Superleggera V4 on legal roads (limited tests were done on a track) before the motorcycle was crated, shipped back to Italy and dismantled to preserve integrity of production.

On an inhospitably cold morning, I suited up, rolled the Superleggera V4 down my driveway and, with a twist of the wrist, was headed south on Pacific Coast Highway in search of roads to test the ferocity of the Superleggera’s 998cc, liquid-cooled Desmosedici Stradale V4 motor.

As befits the Italian translation of Superleggera—”super light”—the bike is fast and lofty. I was three clicks up and in the red when—clutch-shift-throttle-and-whammo—I felt the front wheel come off the ground. That was my first indication of the efficiency of Superleggera’s wings (read: downforce generating winglets) that cause the front wheel to remain close to the earth at audacious speeds. As the emanating motor-heat thawed my legs and torso, I found myself at the base of a twisty road that leads to Top of the World—Laguna Beach’s lookout point with payoff coastal views.