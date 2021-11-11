When you need to throw all your gear into one place, there’s nothing simpler than a duffel bag. At their most basic, duffel bags are glorified stuff sacks, but today’s models also come with smaller storage pockets, waterproof and ripstop fabrics, comfortable carrying handles, and locking zippers—some even have built-in wheels to save your shoulders. Sizes typically range from 30 liters to 60 liters and up (such as the 95-liter North Face duffel bag below), which provides storage volume for a variety of packing scenarios.

Here’s our list of the best new and notable duffel bags currently on the market. Whether you’re packing for a multi-day outdoor expedition or escaping to a new city for the weekend, these bags will go the distance.

The Best Duffel Bags for Men 2022

1. Kuiu Waypoint 10400 Duffel

Made by hunting and apparel brand Kuiu, this massive 170-liter duffel will fit your sleeping bag, backpack, apparel, camera, electronics, food, all the other gear you’re bringing on your expedition (you could probably crawl inside it if you wanted). The waterproof nylon exterior has a TPU coating to keep your items dry, while the polyester ripstop liner won’t break down or snag against the bag’s contents. A water-resistant lid pocket allows you to separate muddy boots and soggy clothing from the rest of your belongings, and plenty of grab handles make it easier to lug around.

[$299; kuiu.com]

2. Baboon to the Moon Big Go-Bag

Separate your stinky gear from everything else with a duffel that’s purpose-built for travel. Unlike typical muted duffel bags, Baboon to the Moon offers nine bright monochrome colors so you can easily spot your bag on the luggage carousel. With room for five-plus days of clothing, this 60-liter bag is ideal for longer road or plane trips and fits in most overhead bins. An ultra-wide opening makes it easy to stuff, and four pockets organize your goods. The exterior OM Stardust Ballistic material is extremely durable, and it’s waterproof for extra protection.

[$199; baboontothemoon.com]

3. Black Diamond Stonehauler Pro 30L Duffel

Whether you’re portaledging on a big-wall climb or catching a red-eye flight, the Stonehauler can withstand all types of abuse. It’s made entirely from recycled 600-denier and 1500-denier SuperGrid Body material that resists dirt and punctures, and the padded interior won’t rip when it’s stuffed with cams or trekking poles. A padded exterior-access sleeve stores a laptop, and you can wear it as a pack or carry it by the handle. Some users have one in every size as their travel organization system.

[$170; blackdiamondequipment.com]

4. Bubba Seaker 62L Duffel Pack

Going on a fishing trip? Throw your waders, rods, reels, tackle, net, and more into the Seaker bag. With its molded EVA bottom, waterproof pockets, and super tough water-resistant materials, it was built specifically for adventurous angling. Activate the backpack straps to carry it from the car to the boat, and use the daisy chain and carabiner attachments to secure it on deck. A waterproof pocket and a water-resistant one can store your electronics, ID, and fishing license while you cast.

[$230; bubba.com]

5. Cotopaxi Mariveles 32L Duffel Bag

Best for overnight getaways and budget-conscious travelers, the new Mariveles duffel stows 32 liters’ worth of essentials. This boxy duffel is pretty simple, but it’s still a smart carry-on. One main compartment (accessed with a top zipper) and a small side pocket keep your stuff sorted, and standard webbing handles are sturdy and reinforced for confident carrying. Sewn from remnant nylon material, no two duffels look the same.

[$40; cotopaxi.com]

6. Osprey Daylite Carry-On Wheeled Duffel 40

Give your back a break. This 40-liter Osprey duffel is equipped with two wheels that can smoothly roll over sidewalks and other surfaces on the way to your next destination. Two exterior pockets hold fast-stash items, and the locking push-button handle won’t pop out as you’re lifting it overhead or loading it into a car. It’s collapsible for easy storage once you’re home, and the PFC-free, DWR-coated polyester is not only tough and protective, it’s made from recycled water bottles, so it’s better for the earth, too.

[$190; osprey.com]

7. Amundsen Okavanga Duffel Bag 65L

Reminiscent of vintage luggage, the 65-liter Okavanga Duffel features a cotton canvas exterior and leather straps. A shoulder strap pad provides cushion for comfy hauling—especially helpful when the high-capacity bag is full. The long cylindrical compartment includes two stow pockets and a zippered outside pocket for easy access. Between the green and white colorways, the latter will get dirty faster, but that just adds to the bag’s old-school character, right?

[$249; amundsensports.com]

8. Norrona 70L Duffel Bag

Wear it as a backpack, hold it from the top handle, or swing it around by its side handle. The middle zipper splits this bag for easy packing access, a chest strap helps distribute weight in backpack mode, and all the straps tuck away for a fidget-free carry. This duffel is made from a 100-percent regenerative nylon yarn derived from fishing nets and other nylon waste from Norway. Plus, the Army-green color hides dirt and scuffs collected during your travels.

[$189; norrona.com]

9. The North Face Large Base Camp Duffel

Whether you’re visiting a ski resort or jetting to see family, you can pack everything you need for a week-long trip in here. Slip your luggage ID in the water-resistant window compartment on top, and stuff everything else inside through the D-zip opening. Four compression straps cinch it down when it’s overloaded, and a secure-zip mesh pocket keeps smaller items from getting lost in the black hole. For a cavernous 95-liter bag from one a top outdoor brand, this price is unbeatable.

[$159; thenorthface.com]

10. REI Co-op Big Haul Recycled Rolling Duffel

We’ll say it again: Duffel bags with wheels will save your back so your muscles are fresh for adventuring. The sturdy chassis and larger-than-usual wheels can handle gravel and heavy loads packed within the bag’s 87-liter storage volume. Piggyback clips let you connect other luggage, and three handles help you maneuver the bag over rougher terrain or onto your mode of transportation. It weighs nine pounds when empty and stands 30 inches tall.

[$269; rei.com]

11. YETI Panga 50L Duffel

You could dunk this waterproof bag in the ocean and your stuff would stay dry. Its laminated, high-density nylon is impenetrable, and the HydroLok zipper completely seals out moisture. Tough MetalLock hardware doesn’t wear out, even after rugged use. Six lash points create endless carrying strategies, while thick straps make the load more comfortable to haul. Keep your valuables tucked inside two stowaway mesh pockets on the inside.

[$300; yeti.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!