Dyson Fans and Vacuums Are Under $200 Right Now at Woot

Yes, it’s Amazon Prime Day! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing deals elsewhere today. Today only at Woot, you can score our favorite combo air purifier/fan/heater for far less than you can get it at Amazon—or anywhere else. That’s right—save on the Dyson HP01 Pure Hot+Cool from now until midnight (CST) Monday July 15, only at Woot.

But Woot deals are one-day only deals. And they only last until the product is sold out. So get yours right now before it’s too late.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier heater ($165 today only) has triple functionality, so it eliminates the need for separate fans, heaters, and air purifiers. It purifies the air all day and all night long, all year round. It quickly heats a whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in the summer. As an air purifier, it removes 99.97 percent of allergens down to 0.3 microns. Its 360-degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter also captures ultra-fine particles from the air, including pollen bacteria and pet dander.

The HP01 even helps control odors and toxins thanks to a layer of activated carbon granules that capture potentially harmful VOCs, like paint fumes. And it’s certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Whether it’s heating or cooling, the Dyson Jet Focus Control lets you select a powerful stream of focused air or a diffused mode for wide projection. Its long-range Air Multiplier fan can circulate purified air across most any room. It pivots on its own center of gravity, so it stays put regardless of which direction you point it.

The machine also features a 9-hour sleep timer and an easy-to-clean aperture. And here’s a super-cool feature: the HP01’s remote control is magnetized, so you can stick it right onto the machine or to any metal surface.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP01 purifier/heater/fan normally costs around $500. Today only at Woot you can get it for a cool, refreshing $165. But only until midnight Central—or until supplies run out. Don’t take that chance: grab yours here now.

Hot Deals On Dyson

Woot has a bunch of amazing Dyson products on sale. The V6 Trigger Origin handheld cordless spot vacuum, around $200 at Amazon, is about half that today at Woot: it’s going for just $100. With a 20-minute charge, it’s ideal for quick clean-ups around the house.

Also on sale for one day only, the Dyson V6 Absolute uses the same cordless motor as the Trigger, but has a long handle that’s perfect for floors and bigger jobs. It’s ideal for hardwood, but can also handle carpets and rugs with ease. And the head pops right off for easy handheld clean-ups. It’s on sale today at Woot for just $160.

The Dyson Multifloor Upright (above) is on sale for $135 today only at Woot. This do-it-all vacuum usually costs around $250 at Amazon. It cleans carpets, wood floors, vinyl, and tile. The wand and long-reach hose release in one smooth action for high and low jobs and hard to reach areas. And the trap empties with the simple push of a button.

So if you’re in the market for a new vacuum, don’t assume the best deal on the ‘net is at Amazon. First head over to Woot today (it’s a sister site of Amazon, so Prime members get the same benefits at Woot) and check out the massive savings on the number one name in vacuums, Dyson. These deals end at midnight Central, or while supplies last. Hurry.

