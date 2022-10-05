Early Gifts for Him on Sale Gift Guide 2022

1844 Gift SetGET IT!
Sometimes, you just can’t beat an old-fashioned analog watch. Smartwatches are all the rage these days, but you get a watch like the one found in this set from About Vintage and you just look so much classier. With the two straps that come with it and the watch roll that holds up to 3 watches, this will make for a great gift this holiday season.
See It! Get the 1844 Gift Set ($398; was $547) at About Vintage
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top