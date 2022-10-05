Early Gifts for Him on Sale Gift Guide 2022

Dual Stage Rapid PumpGET IT!
For the guys in your life that like to do stand-up paddleboarding or anything that requires rapid inflation, Rave Sports has the item for them. You can make their lives so much easier with this in it, pumping up to 20psi in just a few minutes’ time. And with the auto turn-off feature, it doesn’t even need all that much attention paid to it.
See It! Get the Dual Stage Rapid Pump ($65 with discount code Rapid; was $130) at Rave Sports
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top