Gear

Early Gifts for Him on Sale Gift Guide 2022

Larson English Country Lambskin Leather Jacket
21
Overland 20 / 21

Larson English Country Lambskin Leather Jacket

GET IT!

We have an Overland leather jacket ourselves. We plan to get another one soon. That’s how good Overland is at making quality leather goods like this Larson English Country Lambskin Leather Jacket. So comfortable and so stylish, it’ll be appreciated by men of all kinds.

See It! Get the Larson English Country Lambskin Leather Jacket ($995; was $1,495) at Overland

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear