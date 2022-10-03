Early Gifts for Kids on Sale Gift Guide 2022

My Neighbor Totoro Blu-ray GET IT!

This is just one of the most gentle and kid-friendly movies ever made. It’s gorgeously animated and just an absolute charmer. No child is immune to this movie’s charms. Pick this up for them so they can watch it whenever the mood strikes. Even better is that this is a kid-friendly movie that won’t make a parent want to rip their eyeballs out.

See It! Get the My Neighbor Totoro Blu-ray ($14; was $18) at Best Buy

