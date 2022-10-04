Early Gifts on Sale Under $25 Gift Guide 2022

Fairy Tale by Stephen KingGET IT!
Another Steve is doing career-best work these days, in their later years, and that is master of the written word Stephen King. The man cranks out books these days like a printing press and they’re always worth a read. And most of the time, like with this book, they are wonderful pieces of imagination. You can gift the readers in your life the newest King masterwork and make their chilly nights spent indoors more enjoyable.
See It! Get Fairy Tale by Stephen King at Amazon!
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top