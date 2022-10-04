Early Gifts on Sale Under $25 Gift Guide 2022

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian Luke Skywalker with Grogu FigureGET IT!
People love themselves some Grogu, don’t they folks? That little Baby Yoda is a star. And who can say anything negative about Luke Skywalker? Only a Sith, that’s who. So why not get someone a Funko Pop figure with Luke and Grogu to adorn their homes with the most adorable little muppet that’s come into existence in the 21st Century.
See It! Get the Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian Luke Skywalker with Grogu Figure at Amazon!
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top