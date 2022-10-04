Early Gifts on Sale Under $25 Gift Guide 2022

Torrey PoloGET IT!
A guy can’t go wrong with getting a new polo in their collection. It’s a shirt that can be worn pretty much anywhere, from work events to casual hang outs. And this one from Fresh Clean Threads has the comfort and style to work wonders this season. Has a very earthy look, which plays very well in the holiday season.
See It! Get the Torrey Polo ($20; was $25) at Fresh Clean Threads
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top