Early Gifts Under $50 on Sale Gift Guide 2022

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel DaviesGET IT!
John Carpenter is one of the greatest filmmakers alive. There’s no way you don’t know someone that doesn’t love at least one of his movies. But as good a filmmaker he is, he’s just as good a musician. So if you like someone who is into the spooky stuff, this album is perfect to throw on for ambience.
See It! Get Lost Themes III: Alive After Death by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies at Amazon!
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top