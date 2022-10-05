Gear

Early Gifts Under $50 on Sale Gift Guide 2022

Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie
18
Zappos 18 / 18

Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie

GET IT!

Give someone a hoodie that will keep them comfy and cozy all season long. A hoodie like this one from Under Armour that has the kind of durability that’ll keep it in someones life for a good long time.

See It! Get the Under Armour Rival Fleece Hoodie ($36; was $55) at Zappos

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear