This article was produced in partnership with EcoFlow.

It’s natural to think about a supplemental power source when the lights start flickering, the Wi-Fi cuts out, or the refrigerator’s hum goes quiet. While generators are vital during storm season, portable power—in the right package—is a tool you should be using year-round to make life in the great outdoors, well, greater. Whether you and the family have taken up car camping or you just need to keep a laptop juiced up while touring national parks for a couple weeks, having a way to charge your tech is a perk few would refuse these days. And there’s no better way to do it than with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max.

Portable power stations have been around for years, but the RIVER 2 Max stands apart because of its charging time. Plug the toaster oven-sized EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max into the wall and in one hour it powers from zero to 100 percent. That’s about as quick as a smartphone and five times faster than other power stations, which can require nearly seven hours to fully charge.

That means you can plug the RIVER 2 Max into the wall while eating breakfast and packing gear, then when you’re ready to head out you’ll have enough juice for a full day’s worth of tech use. In a rush? In 48 minutes, the RIVER 2 Max reaches 80 percent charge. Then, out in the field, you can pair it with EcoFlow’s 220-watt solar panel and reach full charge in only three hours.