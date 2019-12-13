



Few things are more satisfying than seeing two of our favorite brands team up. Dropping today, this handy EDC Kit is a collab between AETHER Apparel and The James Brand. And just in time, too. It’s definitely right at the top of our holiday wish list.

AETHER is one of our favorite apparel companies. We initially fell in love with its Moto Boots, but over time have come to appreciate the quality, craftsmanship, and great looks of its coats and jackets, too. This is serious outdoor gear, designed for the true enthusiast.

The James Brand out of Portland, Oregon makes perfect knives of all types and sizes, relying on the tried-and-true credo of form following function. If you like your knives clean and pure, made with premium materials and a minimalist aesthetic, the James Brand should be your go-to cutler.

Together, AETHER and James have just released this awesome EDC Kit. Available today, it comes with a James + AETHER-branded Moleskine notebook, and a limited-edition pen and knife.

More Than A Knife, More Than A Pen

Designed to be a true pocket knife, the knife features a 2.5-inch blade and a modern, faceted aesthetic. It has just what you need, and nothing you don’t: one blade, a Phillips-head screwdriver, a bottle opener, and James’ amazing All Things scraper and pry.

The weatherproof case comes in dark charcoal heather and has the James + AETHER collaboration logo and water-resistant zippers. Inside, durable straps secure the knife and pen in place. An elastic daisy chain organizes cords, chargers, etc. An internal zippered pocket provides a place to stash cash or valuables. And the notebook pocket doubles as a passport pocket. There are also three credit-card slots. Both the pen and the knife feature a diamond-cut handles for sure-handed grip.

This is an EDC you’ll have—and use—for decades. We can’t wait to find the James + AETHER EDC Kit in our stocking (hint, hint!).

“We have been fans of The James Brand knives for years,” said AETHER co-founder Palmer West. “Their craftsmanship and dedication to beautiful tool-making is unparalleled.”

“When we first launched we knew that we wanted to work with AETHER,” said The James Brand founder Ryan Coulter. “It was evident that we viewed the world in the same way with regard to design, adventure and being outside.”

The AETHER + James Brand EDC Kit retails for $275 and is available now in limited quantities at aetherapparel.com, thejamesbrand.com, and at AETHER Apparel retail locations.

