Eddie Bauer’s New Creative Director Is Making the Outfitter Even More Inclusive

This article was produced in partnership with Eddie Bauer

Christopher Bevans has designed clothing for celebrities like P. Diddy, Pharrell, and John Legend. He was one of the first people of color admitted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America. If that repertoire seems impressive but maybe a shoo-in to serve as Eddie Bauer’s new creative director, you’re not seeing the forest for the trees.

Bevans has amassed plenty of awards, including the Woolmark Innovation Award for a snowboard kit he designed for his own brand, DYNE. And while he’s comfortable And while he’s comfortable producing fashion week presentations in Milan, Paris, and New York, he’d admittedly rather be digging in the dirt, sliding on snow, or hiking in the hills.

“I’m a mashup—I’m gumbo,” Bevans says of his varied interests.

And that’s why he’s uniquely qualified for the job. With the return of in-person shopping, an outdoor culture boom, and a spotlight on inclusion, Bevans’ diverse and eclectic background naturally aligns as someone who can appreciate Eddie Bauer’s storied 100-year heritage while also pushing forward with an eye on progress and evolution.

“Using his unique perspective on tailoring, as well as cut and color, Bevans has already started to re-imagine core Eddie Bauer styles and the look of our product assortment,” says Mike Schulam, VP of merchandising at Eddie Bauer. “We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make.” We caught up with Bevans at his Portland, OR, home to find out more about his upbringing, love of birds, and why farming is just as core as free climbing.

Men’s Journal: What’s your vision stepping in as creative director?

Christopher Bevans: I care about maintaining our base of Eddie Bauer supporters who’ve been with us for decades and looking to the younger generation. How can we connect to them and outfit them? How can we make it easy for more folks to have these adventures and experience outside city life? I want to sprinkle a little of my skills as a technical sportswear designer and expand the brand into new places. Eddie Bauer is such a part of outdoor culture, but also, I’d say, a part of street culture. It’s the suburbs to the urban to the jungle.