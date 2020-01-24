Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Here’s the thing about the Super Bowl. We all know we’re gonna be watching it. Super Bowl 54 is a big one, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers duking it out (for the former, it’s their first reprisal in 50 years). But when you’re hosting a Super Bowl party, things get a little tricky. Unlike the endless supply of beers on tap at the local bar you usually post up at, you’ve got to consider supplying your guests with a bevy of brews. You also need ways to keep ’em cold (not that anyone will likely be nursing one till halftime, but you get the gist).

Your entertainment system has to be up to the task of broadcasting the game on a big, glorious scale, since you’re not among the roaring fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, in person. That means a TV with Dolby Vision or QLED—or a projector with a 100″ screen—so you don’t miss a play.

Of course you need grub to snack on throughout the day (stress-eating wings can get you through anything, right?), and booze for the halftime show. These are just some of the cornerstones of a great Super Bowl party. Our editors outlined their favorite options for all the above—including picks from Yeti, Omaha Steaks, and more. Here’s what you need to make the best of football’s biggest event of the season.

