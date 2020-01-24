Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

A Movie Screen-Quality Projector

Rather spend your cash on a home theater projector than a TV? These two give you a minimum of 100 inches. Afraid of someone getting a warped image if they’re not sitting straight on? Invest in the LG 4K UHD HU85LA; it mitigates distortion by letting you fine-tune 12 adjustment points on the screen. — S.V.

Best for sleek design: LG 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector (model: HU85LA)

[$5,999.99; lg.com]

Best for budget: Low Input Lag Console Gaming Projector with 3500lm (model: TH585)

[$599; benq.com]

