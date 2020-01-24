Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

A Super Bowl-Worthy TV

If you’re panicked about your TV’s subpar size, lack of a crisp QLED display, or overall color quality, make an upgrade before Super Bowl Sunday. You can’t beat these three. — S.V.

Best for big rooms/wide-viewing angle: Sony 75″ Class LED X950G Series 2160p Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR (model: XBR75X950G)

[$1,999.99; sony.com]

Best for budget: TCL 65″ Class 8-Series 4K OLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV (model: 65Q825)

[$1,999.99; tclusa.com]

Best for making the TV disappear after the game: Samsung 43″ Class The Frame QLED Art Mode Smart 4K UHD TV (model: QN43LS03RAFXZA)

[$1,299.99; samsung.com]

