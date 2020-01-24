Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Anchor Brewing Company Baykeeper IPA Get It

If you’re a 49ers fan, it’s only fitting to drink a beer from a brewing company with origins in San Francisco. Anchor Brewing Company has a slew of standouts (like their classic Anchor Steam, an amber-colored steam beer with caramel malt and hints of banana; you’ll be hard pressed to find a low-ABV beer with as much depth of flavor.) But we urge you to try their new Baykeeper IPA, a collaboration with Fierce Champions of San Francisco Bay, a local nonprofit that fights pollution. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Anchor Brewing launched a limited-edition collaboration brew that embodies the City by the Bay. It’s a bright and juicy IPA that finishes with some dry bitterness. It’s a little hazy with a fluffy head that makes for an irresistible sipper. — B.S.

[Price varies depending on vendor; anchorbrewing.com]

