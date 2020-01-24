Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Blinking Owl Distillery Aquavit Get It

You’ve got to stock your bar with a variety of booze to serve at your Super Bowl party. And while you can never go wrong with your scotches, bourbons, vodkas, or gins, why not add something different to your lineup? From the Southern California-based distillers at Blinking Owl comes their wildly popular, best-selling aquavit. In case you’re unfamiliar, aquavit is a Scandinavian spirit that dates back to the 15th century. Blinking Owl touts their recipe as “reminiscent of the great aquavits of Scandinavia but with a California twist.” The hero flavors in their signature aquavit are fresh dill, caraway, as well as hibiscus (which happens to be the official flower of the distillery’s home city, Santa Ana, CA). At 42.5% ABV, this drink certainly packs a punch, but goes down oh-so-smoothly served chilled or in a cocktail. — Jon Perino, West Coast Senior Editor

[Prices vary by vendor; blinkingowldistillery.com]

