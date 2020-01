Boulevard Brewing Co. KC Pils Get It

For all you Chiefs fans, stock up on the KC Pils, a classic American lager with pilsner malt. The hops are light and herbal, and the flavor isn’t too overpowering so you can consider this an upgrade on your typical game-day brew. — B.S.

[Prices vary by vendor; boulevard.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!