Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Glerups Boot With Leather Sole Get It

Comfort is rule No.1 when watching the Super Bowl. A comfy couch, a cold beer, and a plate of wings within arm’s reach are all essential—but what about your feet? That’s where Glerups comes in. These super-soft, 100-percent wool slippers will keep your feet toasty warm from kickoff to the final seconds of the game. They naturally contour to your feet for a snug fit, and the vegetable-tanned calfskin outsole provides a sure grip on slippery surfaces—should your beer end up on the floor mid-victory cheer. — Michael Charboneau, Part-time Web Editor

[$125; glerups.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!