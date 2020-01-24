Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Growlerwerks uKeg Growler With Tap Handle, 128oz Get It

Growlers are great: You drop by your favorite brewery to fill ‘er up, but then it’s a race against the clock to drink it all before the brew goes flat. And for a mini keg, you’ve got the annoyance of returning or recycling. This pressurized growler is your solution—a sharp-looking hybrid of the two that’s built to last. The vessel has a double-wall, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel construction to keep your favorite IPA cold during the party (though you can also store it in the fridge for maximum frostiness). To preserve carbonation, the uKeg uses food-grade CO2 cartridges. Simply unscrew the VPR cap, pop a cartridge into the sleeve, twist to connect the sleeve to the cap, then screw on the uKeg neck. To tweak the carbonation, twist the VPR cap. The pressure gauge shows you the internal pressure, allowing you to get up to 15 psi. (Go here for the full carbonation guide for stouts, pilsners, wine, and more.) You can also make a batch of carbonated cocktails (including champagne), and it’ll keep your beverage fresh for up to two weeks. We love the interchangeable tap handle. You can get it laser engraved with your initials via Mark & Graham. (Note: Check local liquor laws; some states won’t fill vessels over a certain size.) — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

Also available in 64oz, as well as black and copper-plated finishes.

[$199; markandgraham.com]

