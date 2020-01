Hydro Flask 12-ounce Cooler Cup Get It

This multitasking cup puts neoprene koozies to shame. The design works as a 12-ounce insulated cup to keep drinks cold, while the silicone ring on the bottom keeps them in place without damaging coffee tables or countertops. But, like a koozie, you can slip in a standard bottle or can of beer too and keep that chilled for hours. — S.L.

[$25; hydroflask.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!