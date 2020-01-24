Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Get It

When your Super Bowl party is over, the last thing you want to do is clean up all the crushed chips and pretzels on your floor. So why not let a robot do it? The Roomba i7+ vac uses special smart-mapping technology to learn your home’s floor plan. Open the app and dictate if you want the Roomba to do a sweep in the kitchen and living room but skip the bedrooms. When it’s done, it’ll retreat to its base where it’ll dump all matter of dirt and crumbs into a disposable bag. Which, we should add, has a capacity to hold 60 days’ worth of debris—so you don’t have to deal with it until spring training starts. — Christian O’Toole, Video Director

[$799.99; irobot.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!