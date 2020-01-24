Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Men’s Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Nike Super Bowl LIV Bound Game Jersey Get It

It’s only fitting you nab a premium jersey when your team makes it to the Super Bowl—even more so if you’re a Chiefs fan, as this is their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. The name, number, and “Super Bowl LIV Bound” logos are screen printed, and you’ll appreciate the mesh side panels when you work up a sweat cheering. Nike recommends ordering a size up for a looser fit and two sizes up if you want to layer a sweatshirt or jacket underneath for outdoor tailgating and games. — B.S.

[$119; nflshop.com]

