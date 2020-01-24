Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Omaha Steaks Big Game Essentials Get It

While you might have the homemade Buffalo chicken dip recipe to end all Buffalo chicken dips, it’s nice to have some appetizers you can pop in the oven while you do your own prep work (e.g. assembling cheese boards, rolling pigs in a blanket). Omaha Steaks is famed for their fish and, yes, steak, but they also have an appetizer sampler that includes two 16 oz packages of sous-vide chicken wings and four artisan flatbreads—two each of their Filet Mignon Cheesesteak and Prosciutto & Smoked Provolone. A crowd-pleasing spread for a Super Bowl feast, we’d say. — B.S.

[$60; omahasteaks.com]

