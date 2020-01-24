Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

WEAR By Erin Andrews White T-Shirt Get It

This one’s for the women in your life. In our We’re With Her spotlight, Erin Andrews said, “I’m at two stadiums a week and checking out the pro shops and talking to my fellow female sports fans: There just aren’t many options beyond pink jerseys and the bedazzled stuff. I’m a big tomboy, and that’s not for me.” Enter her NFL line WEAR by Erin Andrews. Items like this T-shirt are available for every team, boasting each one’s signature color and logo. — B.S.

[$34.99; nflshop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!