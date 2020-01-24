Editors’ Picks: Everything You Need to Host a Kickass Super Bowl Party

Wüsthof Charcuterie & Cheese Set + Acacia Chopping Block Get It

Nothing pleases a crowd like a charcuterie and cheese spread (use our tips for putting together the perfect board). But nothing sours that anticipation like shoddy presentation. Paper plates will not do. We like Wüsthof’s Acacia Chopping Block (available in varying sizes and shapes). It does double duty: Use it as your everyday board to chop vegetables and slice meat (it has a juice groove), and for special occasions you can make it the foundation of your cheese board. It’s made of solid acacia wood (it clocks in at 10 lbs), so it’s as sturdy and durable as it is eye-catching. And for the love of god, don’t use butter and steak knives to cut and serve meat and cheese. Wüsthof’s 3-Piece Plum Charcuterie & Cheese Set comprises a 5″ soft-cheese knife with blade holes to prevent sticking; a 5″ sausage knife with a serrated edge to make light work of dense links and crusty baguettes; and a 4″ pâté knife that’ll also smear cheese spreads and dips with ease. The plum wood handles lend some nice weight, balance, and control. — B.S.

[$79.95; williams-sonoma.com]

[Wüsthof 2722 Acacia Chopping Block, $99.95; amazon.com]

