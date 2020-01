Yeti Tank 45 Get It

This tub is a lifesaver come game time. Toss in some ice and your favorite canned and bottled beverages. It’ll free up valuable fridge space, and it’s easy to refill once the bev count drops. Rubber feet keep it put and thick insulated walls mean there won’t be any condensation puddling on your floor. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$200; yeti.com]

