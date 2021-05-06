Let’s be honest: Shaving sucks. Whether it’s the nicks, the time, the mess, or the entire hassle combined, there’s a reason why so many of us have adopted beards. But keeping your whiskers in check doesn’t have to be a chore: Arming yourself with an electric razor can really change that mindset.

Traditional straight razors require careful technique, cartridge razors need regular replacement, and both require shaving cream and carry the risk of cuts and irritation. Electric razors eliminate all of those issues. With powerful motors and advanced cutting mechanisms, you’ll enjoy a closer shave in less time, with no irritation to your skin. The only question that remains is which one to get.

Rotary and Foil Razors

The two main types of electric razors are rotary and foil razors. While both styles will produce a great shave and can generally be used wet or dry, there are a few differences to be aware of. Rotary razors feature multiple independent shaving heads that move in a circular motion and adjust to the contours of your face. They are best for cutting longer facial hair. Foil razors have a foil with holes in it and oscillating blades located directly underneath. Hair enters the holes in the foil, and the blades cut it. They’re better suited for cutting shorter facial hair and getting an ultra-close shave.

If you can’t decide between a rotary and a foil razor, getting one of each isn’t a bad idea—that way you’ll be covered no matter what kind of shave you want. To identify the best electric razors, we’ve rounded up rotary and foil options (and even a detail razor, too) from top names including Philips, Braun, and more. An easier way to shave starts right here.

Rotary Razors

1. Philips Norelco Shaver 7500

Philips has dominated the electric rotary razor market for years, and the company’s Norelco Shaver 7500 shows why. Designed to maximize comfort and minimize irritation, the flexible rotary heads rotate 360 degrees to follow your facial contours. Additionally, each head is specially coated to glide across the skin whether it’s wet or dry. With 45 self-sharpening blades that produce 90,000 cutting actions per minute, you’re always in for a smooth shave.

2. Remington Virtually Indestructible Rotary Shaver 5100

Between being tossed into drawers and dropped in the sink, shavers take a beating. Remington designed this rotary shaver with longevity in mind—and gave it a limited lifetime warranty to boot.

The waterproof body and non-slip grip make it easy to use, even in the shower, and you’ll also get an ultra-close shave thanks to its pivoting rotary heads that maintain close contact with your skin. Additionally, a stubble attachment and pop-up trimmer will help dial in your look exactly how you want it.

3. Freedom Grooming FlexSeries Grooming Kit

If you need an electric razor designed to shave anywhere, the FlexSeries Grooming Kit from Freedom Grooming makes a great pick. With an ergonomic handle and five rotary blades, it’ll adjust to the contours of your head, face, or body for a comfortable shave. And since this is a full kit, you’ll also get a precision clipper, exfoliation brush, pre-shave massage brush, and an ear and nose trimmer—all at a very reasonable price point.

Foil Razors

4. Braun Series 9 Electric Razor with Clean and Charge Station

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better electric foil razor than the Braun Series 9. It offers a range of high-performance specs, including a titanium-coated trimmer, ultra-flexible head, automatic beard density sensor, and 40,000 cutting actions per minute.

Beyond the superior cut, the Series 9 comes with a clean and charge station that will hygienically clean, dry, and charge your shaver when not in use. But don’t worry if you forget to charge it: The lithium-ion battery will last a full month on one charge.

5. Panasonic Arc5 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

If you’re looking to save money but still want a perfect shave, Panasonic’s Arc5 is a worthy contender. Its shaving sensor continuously monitors the density of your beard and adjusts the power, while the head pivots in 16 directions to follow the unique contours of your face and neck. With five precision blades and a powerful motor, it produces 70,000 cutting actions per minute for a quick and clean shave. And it works wet or dry, too.

6. Andis 17150 ProFoil Lithium Titanium Shaver

Founded nearly a century ago, Andis produces a full range of clippers, trimmers, and grooming gear. While its boxy shape and simple aesthetic is basic, the ProFoil carries on the tradition with a unique design: titanium foils with an octagonal shape that reduce skin irritation and more easily feed hair into the shaver for a close cut. The powerful lithium-ion battery provides 80 minutes of run time, and with a price tag of just $70, it’s one of the best bargains you’ll find.

7. Gamma+ Absolute Zero Foil Shaver

An ideal blend of performance and portability, the Absolute Zero from Gamma+ is a great option for both travel and at-home use. Its smaller size allows it to easily fit in a Dopp kit, and the staggered hypoallergenic gold titanium foils provide a close and comfortable shave. A quick 30-minute charge results in a full two hours of use, and it comes with two spare cutters as well.

Styling Razor

8. Philips Norelco OneBlade

At first glance, the OneBlade looks similar to a traditional cartridge razor, but its electric capability delivers a much easier shaving experience, and it’s great for detailing and shaving areas that bigger implements can’t easily reach. Its maneuverability makes it much easier to create clean edges on your beard or sideburns, for example.

Multiple attachment combs allow you to get the stubble length you want, and the blade rotates to follow the shape of your face. While the OneBlade won’t get as close to the skin as a rotary or foil shaver, it’s a nice complement to both of them.

