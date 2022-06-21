My last experience with a Volkswagen microbus—actually it was a Vanagon—involved pushing a friend’s expiring husk of a machine uphill in Brooklyn while pondering the “Steal Your Face” sticker slapped to its rear window. (Somehow I feel like many of you have had a similar experience.) That in mind, it was a shock to sit shotgun in the seat of a prototype model of a revived VW bus—the first in three years—as it shot through the streets of East Austin, surging on electric power. Was it a flashback? Nah. The electric bus is definitely real. It’s the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

This five-seat model will arrive in Europe later this year, and as a three-row vehicle in the U.S. in 2024 as part of VW’s plan to go EV-only by 2035. Sit in one and you’ll believe that goal should be possible. Whereas the old VW microbuses put forth a question mark as you set out in them—will I actually get to my destination, and does it matter?—the ID. Buzz has a sneaky inevitability to it.

The Euro-spec model I sat in is pushed by a 201-hp electric motor good for an expected 250-mile range. With the EV powertrain’s intrinsic low-end torque (230 lb.-ft.) it’s a natural fit for a people mover. Where the tippy-toppy 2,600-lb. Type 2 VW vans of the 1970s fared questionably when faced with a light gale, or a freeway on-ramp, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz forges onward like a late, second-set Garcia lick. When the U.S.-model arrives, it’ll come with a larger battery and an option for motors at each axle.