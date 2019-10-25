Elevate The Audio Experience Of Your TV With This Compact Speaker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s kind of crazy to look at TVs these days. The screens are huge, bigger than anyone could have imagined back in the day. The screens may be getting bigger but the bodies of these things are getting slimmer and slimmer.

But for as big as the screens can get, and as clear as the images can be, the slim TV bodies means the speakers built into these TVs are just not very good. They’re too thin, and can’t really match the quality of the images. The speakers are so small that the TV rattles if the volume is too high.

So it’s this weird issue of having a great-looking TV but having a harder time than you should actually hearing it. Luckily, it isn’t too much of a budget-buster to get a speaker set to compensate for this. And the Boost TV Compact TV Speaker over at JBL is a good bet.

Right off the bat, a great element of the Boost TV Compact TV Speaker is in the name. It’s compact. This is not an elaborate surround sound system. It’s easy to fit into any setup, from the most compact apartment to the most spacious of living rooms. And it will fill each room with clear and crisp sound.

The Boost TV Compact TV Speaker is a powerful piece of tech. It also has Bluetooth capability, to allow it to connect to portable audio devices. Hook up your phone or tablet to switch easily from watching TV to relaxing with some music. This thing is incredibly easy to set up and use.

Getting the most out of your TV doesn’t have to cost an arm and/or a leg. There are plenty of other speaker systems that cost a ton of money and claim to be premiere audio experiences. But why drop all that cash on a big, elaborate set up that just basically does what the Boost TV Compact TV Speaker does? Get your TV ready for Thanksgiving and enjoy those football games with audio so good, it will sound like you are at the stadium.

