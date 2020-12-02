Elevate Your PC Gaming Setup With Cutting-Edge NVIDIA GeForce Hardware

Produced in partnership with NVIDIA.

If you’re into PC gaming—or have a budding esports jock in the home—now is the time to upgrade your PC hardware with NVIDIA GeForce.

Gaming Laptops

GeForce laptops are light, quiet, and engineered to hit the sweet spot of ultimate GeForce gaming and impossibly sleek design. This season, look for GeForce gaming laptops from brands like, Razer, ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers), Acer Predator, Alienware, HP Omen, Lenovo Legion and MSI.

A gaming laptop’s GPU is the most important spec: Aim for an RTX 2060 or higher in your laptop with the highest refresh rates you can find.

GPUs

With the right hardware and peripherals, today’s PC gaming can truly deliver a cinematic experience. GeForce RTX™ 30 Series GPUs deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. They’re powered by Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

Ray tracing is a groundbreaking visual advancement that delivers hyper-realistic, real-time lighting effects in games. Lighting and shadows evolve not only depending on the time of day, angle or location, but also depending on real-time action on the part of the player and the game’s ongoing AI mechanics.

Another cutting-edge feature, DLSS AI Acceleration, uses NVIDIA’s on-board Tensor Core AI-powered rendering to turbocharge frame rates for stellar performance and immersive aesthetics. This unprecedented technology lets you turn up the settings to play games such as Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at higher resolutions and quality settings without the rendering impact of cranking it all up.

G-SYNC Displays

To get the aforementioned benefits, you’ll need a dedicated gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX-powered enabled desktop or laptop, which also work in tandem with G-SYNC monitors for flawless real-time graphics without tearing or stutter.

To take full advantage—meaning no delays or onscreen glitches plus lifelike HDR––you’ll want an external G-SYNC ULTIMATE monitor such as the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ 27-inch gaming monitor ($1,500), which is capable of displaying 4K UHD at up to 144Hz. Considerably more affordable for those upgrading to 1440p quad-core resolution gaming, the 27-inch G-SYNC-enabled Viewsonic XG270Q ($470) offers a 165Hz refresh rate for less than $500.

If you’re going to be cooped up at home for the next few months, treat yourself (or your loved ones) to a PC gaming upgrade with NVIDIA GeForce. It means playing today’s most popular and cutting-edge games at their real-time cinematic quality, no matter if you’re at the kitchen table or back patio.

