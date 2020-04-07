Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

All this cooking we’re doing while sequestered has put a glaring spotlight on one thing in particular: our kitchen skills really stink. But we can’t help thinking we’d be a lot better if only we had the right tools for the job. So we stocked up on healthy, non-stick ceramic GreenPan cookware, on sale up to 30 percent off at the Friends & Family Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Right now during the Friends & Family Sale, you can save a bundle on all sorts of great clothes, home gear, and more. But we’ve been wearing the same jeans for a week now, and there’s no chance we’ll be getting dolled up any time soon.

So it’s hard to get excited about buying clothes. But saving a bunch of money on quality cookware that will last for years—and improve our kitchen skills? That’s a sale we can get behind. And you should, too.

High-tech Non-stick Cookware on Sale

GreenPan cookware is really high-tech stuff. It’s known for its healthy, BPA-free ceramic coatings that make almost any pan a non-stick pan. And they’re dishwasher-safe. So not only do they cook evenly and stay clean, they rinse right off and go straight into the machine. This is a far cry from the pots and pans our moms made us scrape, soak, and repeat ad nauseum.

There are several GreenPan collections to choose from, each with its own highlights and design aesthetic. You can get shiny stainless steel, durable black, versatile grey, and there’s even a selection of colors to spruce up any kitchen.

No matter which GreenPan collection you decide on, there’s a vast array of fry pans, sautee pans, grill pans, woks, and plenty of full sets. You can buy a la carte or select the entire set to cover all your needs. And all of it is on sale.

So get over to Saks Fifth Avenue today, and get yourself set up with brand new GreenPan cookware on sale. It’s up to 30 percent off at the Saks Friends & Family Sale.

This quarantine is about to get a whole lot more delicious.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!