Elvis fans, take note: Later this month, you’ll have the chance to own part of the King’s garage. GWS Auctions, an auction house in California, has three vehicles formerly owned by Elvis Presley that will be available for bidding on August 31, the Associated Press reports. A 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide, a 1973 Lincoln Continental limo, and a 1967 GMC pickup are all up for grabs—and all driven by Elvis himself.

According to the auction listing, the 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide motorcycle is the last bike Presley ever bought. The listing notes that he purchased it in August 1976, shortly after buying another Harley as a gift. He had this one customized, and with its slick two-tone paint job, stitched leather seat, and chrome accents, it’ll definitely turn heads on the road. Amazingly, the bike is still titled and registered in Presley’s name. It has been housed under glass in a museum in South Dakota for the past 30 years, which means it has low mileage and should be in excellent shape despite its age.

If you’re looking for something with a few more seats, check out the Lincoln, which was the last limo Presley ever purchased. He nabbed it in December 1975 after seeing it in a movie, and with its spacious white leather interior, it’s definitely fit for a king. Presley later gave the massive car to his friend J.D. Sumner, who then sold it to a collector in the 1980s. It’s a palatial ride, but good luck parallel parking it.

The third vehicle from Presley’s stable is a fully restored green 1967 GMC pickup. The auction website states that it’s one of three trucks that he purchased—brand new in 1967—for his Circle G Ranch in Mississippi. The truck was later sold by Vernon Presley, Elvis’s father, to a car dealer in Maryland. It has passed through multiple owners and museums since then, but the restoration retained the original six-cylinder engine and dark green exterior.

There are other Elvis-related items up for auction too: How about the ophthalmoscope used by his personal nurse? It, too, could be yours on August 31.