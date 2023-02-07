Enjoy a Vacation at Home With The Yankee Candle Coconut Beach

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Want to make it a special holiday for her this Valentine’s Day? Of course you do. We want her to know that she’s loved. Get her great gifts and all that. We would love to take her on a tropical vacay to get away from the cold. But if you can’t do that, there’s an easy way to make it feel like you’re on a vacay. And that’s by getting the Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented from Amazon right now.

When it comes to candles, you really can’t beat Yankee Candle. The selection is so wide and varied, you can find pretty much anything that would appeal to her. And the way they make them is so good that the aroma will just turn the room into a whole new environment. It’s pretty magical.

Take the Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented for example. With the ingredients used to make this in the typical YC way (with the utmost care), any room these will be put in will be turned into a tropical beach. Kick back and relax in the room with this burning and you will be transported away with ease.

The high-quality wax and the natural fiber wicks help to do that. They also help to give you up to 110 hours of burn time with this, so you won’t run out anytime soon. And the glass container is not just for decorative purposes. It helps keep the house safe from stray embers. No one wants the house to burn down. That tends to bring the mood down.

So if you want to get a good gift to add to the bundle of gifts she is gonna get this Valentine’s Day, then you need to get the Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented right now. With this lit up in the house, you guys will be transported away to a glistening beach without having to get your Passports renewed.

Get It: Pick up the Yankee Candle Coconut Beach Scented ($23; was $31) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022