One of the best ways to live a cleaner life is to drink more water. Water is amazing. It’s simple but it is oh-so refreshing. The only downside is that if you drink from the tap, you may not be getting the cleanest water imaginable. Which is why you need to pick up this Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser for your home.

The Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser is a fantastic item that we love having in our life. All you gotta do is pick one up and put it in your fridge. If it’s empty, you put it under the tap and let the filter do its thing. Once the water has been filtered through, it’ll sit in that big tank, waiting for you to drink it on up.

The filter in the Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser is amazing. The standard filter can clean up to 40 gallons of water, which should be about 2 months. Or you can get an elite filter, which can clean up to 120 gallons over a span of 6 months. With the amount of water you’re going through, that’s a lot of money being saved on buying water bottles and the like.

Space is also a big benefit to this little item. When it’s completely filled up, it can hold up to 27 cups of water. That is so much money saved on water bottles. And when you need a drink, you just use the spout at the bottom to get your water. No more picking it up to pour. Life is so much simpler with this in your life.

Want to treat your body to cleaner water? Then you need to pick up the Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser right now. It’s gonna save you so much money on bottled water while also giving you the cleanest water possible. We have one and we have loved it every single time we need a drink. You guys will too.

Get It: Pick up the Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser ($38) at Amazon

