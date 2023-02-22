Enjoy Gorgeous Picture With This LG CineBeam Portable Projector

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a new TV is never the most enjoyable experience in the world. But for some of us, it is a necessity to have a functioning TV in the home. But if you wanna shake things up and save some space in the home without sacrificing AV quality, you should check out the LG CineBeam Portable Projector right now.

We were able to get a hold of the LG CineBeam Portable Projector and we can say that we are quite impressed with it. For one, it’s an amazingly compact item. Any home can make do with this in the home. Being able to set it up anywhere and project it onto the wall or a hung sheet is a big space saver.

But that convenient size wouldn’t matter too much if the image quality wasn’t all that cracked up. But this LG CineBeam Portable Projector delivers quite the picture for a small projector like this one. An image up to 120″ without getting blurry. You have a pristine experience the entire time. For such a low price to get that big a crystal clear image is a good pickup in our books.

There are other features in here as well that make this a helpful addition to any home. It’s smart compatible so you can hook up to the internet and stream your favorite apps right through it. Another way to streamline the home. You can even stream from your phone or an Apple TV to make this a complete home theater device.

Having added this LG CineBeam Portable Projector to our home has been a wonderful experience. It has helped us save space in the house while still allowing us to enjoy all the movies and video gaming we want on a giant screen. If that sounds good to you, head on over to LG right now and grab one for yourself.

Get It: Pick up the LG CineBeam Portable Projector ($600) at LG

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022