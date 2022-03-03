Enjoy Rich Audio At Home With This Platin Monaco Home Theater System

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes you just have to sit back and really think about how impressive TVs are these days. Remember the old days when TVs were gigantic beasts that had small screens that didn’t deliver good quality visuals? Now we have these super-thin models that have picture so good it’s like you’re there. But the downside is these TVs are so small that the audio is lacking.

Instead of dealing with the sound systems built into the TVs that leave a lot to be desired, you can buy some equipment to boost that audio quality. And one of the best pieces of equipment one can buy is the Platin Monaco Home Theater System. We tried it out and we fell in love almost immediately.

Being big movie buffs over here, we were dying to get our hands on a surround sound system and this Platin Monaco Home Theater System was like a gift from heaven. The setup is pretty easy. Plugin the speakers into a power outlet and connect them to the base wirelessly, hook the base up to the TV, and voila. Immerse sound in no time.

You can hook up 8 channels to the Platin Monaco Home Theater System for a seriously surround sound experience. The sound that comes out of them is pristine, handling all kinds of audio outputs like Dolby Atmos. And you can use an app on your phone to adjust the levels to further perfect the setup.

We love the Platin Monaco Home Theater System. It’s truly the kind of system we have been waiting for. And it can be yours right now so you can enjoy your time watching TV at home more than ever. Baseball has to start again at some point and why not ring in the new season with this in your home.

