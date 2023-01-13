Enjoy The Super Bowl With This LG 75″ QNED 4K TV in the Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The big game is coming up soon. The New Year is here and that means the Super Bowl is not far behind it. There’s nothing like watching the big game with a big group of friends. If you’re the one that’s gonna host the game this year, then you’ll want to make a big upgrade to your home theater setup by grabbing this LG 75″ QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.

When you want to get new tech for the home, you can’t go wrong with shopping at Best Buy. You got tons of great choices for televisions and audio systems and all that stuff. One of the best items in the store is the LG 75″ QNED 4K TV, a television that delivers such great visuals that you need to see it to believe it.

What makes the LG 75″ QNED 4K TV so great is the QNED design. The smaller LEDs that make up the screen of this means you get more detail and color in your programs. It’s such a luscious picture that you’ll find a whole new appreciation for whatever it is you’re watching. Ideal for the big game that is coming up.

Having all that immersion in your living room is an amazing thing. Adding to that are the Dolby Atmos speakers that are built in there. And it’s a smart TV so you can get all your streaming apps without the need for any other appliances. Not only is this a powerhouse of a TV with that gorgeous big-screen image but it’s also convenient too.

How you can go wrong with the kind of package that is the LG 75″ QNED 4K TV? You can’t go wrong. It’s a TV that makes the memories of sitting in front of the TVs of our youth seem like a distant memory. A memory from the stone age. So head on over to Best Buy right now and pick this up right now so you can get used to it before the Super Bowl arrives.

Get It: Pick up the LG 75″ QNED 4K TV ($1,500; was $2,500) at Best Buy

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022